15 start-ups in T-Hub’s fourth batch of Lab32

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
As many as 15 start-ups have been selected for T-Hub’s fourth batch of Lab32, its flagship incubator programme.
A few of the shortlisted start-ups are Diagnocare, Talentrackr, Oqupi Health Tech, Crossforge Solutions and Vividminds Technologies among others.
The start-ups represent sectors such as healthcare, food technology, HR and enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service). As many as 40 startups from the third batch graduated in July.
“We have designed the programme in such a manner that the start-ups will not be required to be physically present,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said.
“The start-ups will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts on product design and market expansion,” he said.
The programme will validate the business objectives of the start-ups through gap analysis and goal setting.
“The start-ups will undergo rigorous training and consultation sessions by professional trainers, advisors, and subject matter experts, based on the track they choose. The two tracks are product track and marketing track,” he said in a statement on Monday.
“The fourth batch of Lab32 has around 50 per cent of the start-ups in the early and mid-growth, that have not just managed the challenges that the pandemic introduced into their markets, but are ready to thrive,” he pointed out.
The start-ups selected for the fourth batch will get a chance to collaborate with the T-Hub alumni start-ups.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...