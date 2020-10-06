15 start-ups in T-Hub’s fourth batch of Lab32

As many as 15 start-ups have been selected for T-Hub’s fourth batch of Lab32, its flagship incubator programme.

A few of the shortlisted start-ups are Diagnocare, Talentrackr, Oqupi Health Tech, Crossforge Solutions and Vividminds Technologies among others.

The start-ups represent sectors such as healthcare, food technology, HR and enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service). As many as 40 startups from the third batch graduated in July.

“We have designed the programme in such a manner that the start-ups will not be required to be physically present,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said.

“The start-ups will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts on product design and market expansion,” he said.

The programme will validate the business objectives of the start-ups through gap analysis and goal setting.

“The start-ups will undergo rigorous training and consultation sessions by professional trainers, advisors, and subject matter experts, based on the track they choose. The two tracks are product track and marketing track,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“The fourth batch of Lab32 has around 50 per cent of the start-ups in the early and mid-growth, that have not just managed the challenges that the pandemic introduced into their markets, but are ready to thrive,” he pointed out.

The start-ups selected for the fourth batch will get a chance to collaborate with the T-Hub alumni start-ups.