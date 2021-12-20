$150-m ADB loan to build houses for TN’s urban poor

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Government of India, on Monday, announced signing of a $150-million loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a housing project for the urban poor in Tamil Nadu.
A Union Finance Ministry press release said that nearly half of Tamil Nadu’s 72 million population lives in urban areas making it one of the most urbanised States in India. Through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the project will construct houses in nine locations and relocate about 6,000 households vulnerable to natural hazards, it added.
The project will also help Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Town and Country Planning develop regional plans to map the State’s economic and infrastructure development including affordable housing, environmental protection, disaster risk management, and gender.
The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, and Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission on December 7.
“Rapid urbanisation and growth in Tamil Nadu have created a housing shortfall particularly for low-income households,” Konishi said, adding, “The project will provide access to affordable housing infrastructure and services to vulnerable and disadvantaged households and catalysze private sector investment in affordable housing.”
A portion of ADB’s assistance will be invested by the State as equity into the Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund to catalyse private sector financing and support investments mainly in industrial housing and working women’s hostels for low-income and migrant workers.
In addition, ADB will provide a $1.5-million technical assistance grant to support the capacity building of government agencies responsible for delivering affordable housing and regional planning. It will document successful approaches to affordable housing delivery, including the graduation programme for vulnerable relocated beneficiaries, that can be adopted in other cities and countries.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...