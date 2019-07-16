154 cold chain projects have begun commercial operations: Minister

The Ministry of Food Processing has said of the 292 cold chain projects approved under the integrated cold chain scheme, 154 cold chain projects have begun commercial operations.

“Under the Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure, as on June 30, , 292 cold chain projects have been approved. Out of these, 154 cold chain projects have started their commercial operations and the remaining 138 are in various stages of implementation,” the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply.

Under the Central Sector Scheme of Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, the Ministry provides financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid at the rate of 35 per cent for general areas and at the rate of 50 per cent for North-Eastern States, Himalayan States, ITDP areas and Islands for storage and transport infrastructure.

Maximum grant

The Ministry added that assistance at 50 per cent and 75 per cent respectively is also given for value addition and processing infrastructure subject to a maximum grant-in-aid of ₹10 crore per project for setting up integrated cold chain projects, including irradiation facility without any break from the farm gate to the consumer.

“The scheme is primarily private sector driven and proposals under this scheme are invited through Expression of Interest,” it added.