17 new islanding schemes planned for major cities: Power Ministry

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Power Ministry on Friday said that 17 numbers of new islanding schemes have been planned for the major cities besides already 26 existing/under implementation schemes.
Power Secretary Alok Kumar reviewed all the existing and planned islanding schemes in the Indian power system on Thursday with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), all five Regional Power Committees (RPCs), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO).
The islanding scheme is a defence mechanism for the power system in which a part of the system is islanded from a disturbed grid so that this sub-part could survive in isolation from the rest of grid and continuity of supply to the essential load in this area is maintained.
An official release said, “accordingly, CEA was advised to ensure the functional aspect of the existing islanding schemes and also design islanding schemes for major cities. In such an electrical islanded system, the essential loads should be identified and covered so that these load continue to be served even during any major outage.”
In the review meeting, CEA informed that they have advised all the State Load Dispatch Centres (SLDCs) to set up a separate display of islanding scheme on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for real time monitoring of participating generators and critical load and the same display would also be available at respective RLDCs/SLDCs/Sub-SLDCs. This will help in real time monitoring of load generation balance of such electrical Islands which is the essence of successful islanding, as per the release.
Meanwhile, in this direction, Delhi SLDC has taken a lead and has prepared an SCADA display page for generators and frequency-wise load relief detail. The release said this will be replicated for all the islanding schemes in the country. These schemes would ensure maintenance of essential services and also faster restoration of supply to the electricity consumers in the event of any outage.
