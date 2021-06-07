News

17 workers die in a factory fire in Pune district

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on June 07, 2021

According to reports, a fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, producing water purification tablets.

At least 17 workers died in a fire at a private company at Urawade near Pirangut in Mulshi taluka of Pune district Monday afternoon.

According to reports, 17 dead bodies were recovered by the evening and sent to a Sassoon hospital in Pune. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade continued its rescue operation till late evening.

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, producing chlorine dioxide tablets for water purification. Massive clouds of smoke and flames emanating from the factory and locals crowded the area. The police cordoned off the locality.

