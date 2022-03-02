17,000 Indian nationals leave Ukraine, but many yet to exit

An estimated 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued by the Indian government, but several thousands are yet to exit the war-torn country, with the situation worsening in cities such as Kharkiv.

“Flights under Operation Ganga have been increased. During the last 24 hours, six flights under Operation Ganga have landed in India, taking the total number of flights to 15. Of these, 8 flights were from Bucharest, 5 from Budapest and 2 from Rzeszow,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, on Wednesday.

The total number of Indians who have returned onboard these flights is 3,352. Of these, 1,796 were evacuated through Romania, 430 through Poland and 1,126 through Hungary. As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours, many of which are already enroute.

The IAF has joined Operation Ganga, and the first C-17 flight from Bucharest is expected to return to Delhi from Bucharest later tonight, said Bagchi. Three more IAF flights will be undertaken today, from Budapest, Rzeszow and Bucharest.

Humanitarian aid

India is also sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine in form of medicines, medical equipment, tents, blankets, solar lamps and other material, said the spokesperson. The first tranche, weighing 2 tonnes comprising medicines, was sent on March 1 through Poland, and 3 more tranches, including tents, blankets and sleeping mats, were sent on March 2 through Romania and Poland.

The government sent an urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv on Wednesday, asking them to leave the city urgently. While a number of Indian nationals, including medical students, have managed to leave Kharkiv, many are still left behind.

“We have been in touch with the Russians for safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other nearby cities. The advisory just issued by the embassy and us on need for our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately is on the basis of information received from Russia,” said Bagchi.