17.34 lakh persons vaccinated in TN on Saturday in 18th mega vaccine camp

A total of 17.34 lakh persons were vaccinated on Saturday at the 18th mega vaccination camp held in Tamil Nadu in 50,000 centres across the State and 1,600 in Chennai. Of the total, 5.71 lakh persons got the first dose and 11.62 lakh the second dose.
As on Saturday, 87.03 per cent of the State’s population had received the first dose and 60.01 per cent the second dose, says a State government press release. There will be no vaccination on Sunday due to the curfew announced by the State government as part of the Covid lockdown.
Meanwhile, 10,978 persons were infected with Coronavirus on Saturday as against 8,981 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 27,87,391.
Chennai contributed to half of the total infections with 5,098 new cases (4,531 on Friday); followed by Chengapattu (1,332 cases) and Coimbatore (585).
After 1,525 (984) patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 40,260. There were 10 deaths registered and 1,39,253 samples tested.
Out of the latest batch of 150 whole genomic sequencing (WGS) samples sent earlier in the week, 74 results have been received and the balance 76 are pending validation. Of the results received, 64 have been identified as Omicron variant and 10 as Delta variant.
Along with the 121 cases already declared in Friday’s bulletin as Omicron with the addition of the 64 cases identified in present set through WGS, the total Omicrom cases in Tamil Nadu so far is 185 - 6 cross Notified to Kerala (1), Puducherry (3) & Andhra Pradesh (2).
