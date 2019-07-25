17th edition of quiz kicks off on August 2 in Hyderabad

The much-awaited annual business quiz is back with BusinessLine all set to launch the 17th edition of Cerebration Business Quiz in association with Union Bank of India.

One of India’s toughest corporate business quiz competitions, it will kick off at Hyderabad on August 2 and go on to five other cities — Bengaluru (August 9); Chennai (August 10), Kochi (August 23), Delhi (August 30) and Mumbai (September 7).

The quiz is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students of top B-schools. Participants can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in. Each team will consist of two persons from the same college or company.

A preliminary written round (20 questions) will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. This would be the template followed by all the six cities. The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.

No 1 from each centre will be declared a regional winner and will have the opportunity to go to Mumbai on September 7 to participate in the grand finale, which will have six teams competing for the honours.

Last year, 963 participants from all the regions participated in the quiz. Some of the companies included Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL. Some of the colleges included Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college.

Last year’s national winners were Bibin Babu and Jayanathan from Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai. This year’s winner will take home a prize money of ₹75,000. Quiz Works will manage the quizzing.