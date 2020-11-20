20% increase in respiratory-related queries amidst growing air pollution

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
As the air quality in a few cities deteriorated to the severe-plus mark last week, Practo, an India-based integrated healthcare company, witnessed a growth of 20 per cent in respiratory-related queries in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
The report by Practo revealed that most of the queries revolved around breathing issues, dust allergy, asthma, respiratory problems, dry cough, among others. A large number of queries came in from people in the 21-30 age group bracket followed by people aged 60 and above.
The health insights considered queries reported between October - November 2020. The insights noted that 79 per cent of all respiratory-related health queries came from men.
Of the total, 34 per cent were from the age group of 21-30, followed by those aged 60 years and above (28 per cent), 31-40 years (25 per cent), 41-50 years (5 per cent), and 51-60 year (2 per cent).
Top searches included breathing problems, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and dust allergy treatments.
Also read: Air quality in Delhi-NCR on brink of ‘emergency’
In the metros, most of the queries were from Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune while non-metro cities were Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Kanpur, and Indore.
Rajesh Bhardwaj, an ENT specialist with 37 years of experience, who consults on Practo said in a statement: “Dip in the overall air quality index has been a cause of concern for a few years now...Poor quality air is a great threat to us as it directly impacts our health, especially among the vulnerable category of people like elders, children, and pregnant women.”
Also read: Now’s the time to focus on air quality
He added: “Allergy, respiratory problems, cardiac problems are all triggered by pollution and become fatal. Hence, it is important to consult doctors even if there is a slight feeling of discomfort during this time. Telemedicine is a great way of seeking medical help without exposing oneself to pollution.”
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...