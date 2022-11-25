As many as 20,361 cattle have succumbed to the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Maharashtra Out of the 2,98, 285 cattle affected by the diseasetill date. The government has paid compensation of about ₹20 crore to the farmers who lost their cattle to LSD.

About 7,909 farmers have received this compensation, said Animal Husbandry Department Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh in a statement released by the government.

The government data show that by November 24, 2022, LSD has spread in 34 districts of the State. About 2,19,657 cattle have been treated and have recovered from the LSD. Treatment of the affected cattle is being carried out with the help of local Animal Husbandry Department staff. About 138.47 lakh cattle have been given vaccines.

Apprehensions

The State government has asked farmers to connect with the government machinery to get immediate treatment for the affected cattle. Farmer leaders and stakeholders in dairy sector have apprehensions that the spreading of LSD might affect the business if farmers don’t treat cattle on time.

The major diseases observed in cattle, over the last three years, are FMD, Brucellosis, Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS), Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). Vaccination against these diseases is covered under the Livestock Health and Disease Control programme.

The Centre has directed States to ensure the safety of livestock and assist affected farmers.

