2020 BusinessLine Changemaker Awards to be presented on March 6

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
It’s that time of the year when BusinessLine celebrates people who have brought about positive changes in the world we live in. On March 6, the winners of the BusinessLine Changemaker Awards will be felicitated at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.
The winners will be announced across six categories: Changemaker-Social Transformation, Changemaker — Digital Transformation, Changemaker — Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker and, finally, Changemaker of the Year.
Among hundreds of nominations received for the Social Transformation category, five were short-listed after many rounds of screening and evaluation.
A first-of-its-kind bank for sex workers, the Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society was started in Kolkata’s red light area, Sonagachi, in 1995, to empower sex workers and provide them financial stability and independence.
Launched with just ₹30,000 of capital and 13 members, Asia’s largest such co-operative society today handles more than ₹30 crore a year and has a membership base of 30,932 sex workers.
While India has 126 million small and marginal farmers, their average holding is just 0.6 hectares, not enough to financially sustain or support their families. In 2013, Neelkanth Mishra started the Centre for Aquatic Livelihood — Jaljeevika to promote entrepreneurship in inland fisheries as an alternative source of livelihood.
The Pune-based NGO has transformed the lives of more than 10,000 men and women farmers across six States.
There are over 7,000 rare diseases worldwide, but treatment is available only for about 500, and mostly in the US. To bring multiple aspects of rare disease treatment — such as detection, drug availability and clinical trials — under one roof, the Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) was set up by Prasanna Shirol, father of a patient with a rare disease. The NGO serves as an umbrella platform to provide access and resources to patients afflicted by such diseases.
Shanti Raghavan gave up a lucrative corporate career to focus on her NGO EnAble India. Founded in 1999, the NGO trains, mentors and, most importantly, lays the foundation for people with disabilities to find employment. Through EnAble India, Raghavan has transformed the lives of around 2.2 lakh persons with disabilities, across 28 States and 95 districts.
The Krishi ka Rishi (‘Farming Guru’) is known for introducing Zero Budget Natural Farming, a technique that eschews the use of fertilisers and pesticides while making farming both sustainable and profitable. Subhash Palekar spends 25 days a month conducting seminars, field visits and workshops on his farming technique, which is practised by more than 50 lakh farmers across the country.
The BusinessLine Changemaker awards will be presented by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu this Friday. The Awards ceremony is supported by LIC, Tata Sons, Dell, Qualcomm, PepsiCo, Nestle and a host of other partners.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...