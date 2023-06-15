The 4G services will now be available in 209 remote villages in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of the operations of 100 Jio towers established by the Reliance Group. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Thursday virtually launched the towers from his office in Amaravati.

Interacting with the District Collectors, public representatives and officials through video conferencing enabled by the new towers, the Chief Minister said it would also help all houses in remote areas acquire internet connectivity and Government services would now be implemented with more quality.’

Reliance has established 85 towers in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 10 in Parvatipuram Manyam district, 3 in Annamayya district and 2 in YSR district. These towers would soon be upgraded to 5G.

Broadband services

As part of the efforts to take the broadband services to every nook and corner of the State, the government has tied up with the Universal Service Obligation Fund to establish the towers in collaboration with Reliance Group. Under the programme, mobile cell towers would be established in 2,849 places out of which the government has already handed over land for establishing towers at 2,463 places. By December, the towers would be established at all these places.

Government, co-ordinating with the Centre and other agencies, has provided all facilities to Reliance Industries in establishing these towers aiming at extending 4G services to 5,459 houses in remote areas which do not have the mobile facility. These towers would help internet users download data at 150 MPBS and upload it with 50 MPBS speed.

Village Secretariats, RBKs, village clinics and schools also will acquire broadband services, the Chief Minister said, adding that implementation of welfare schemes, e-learning, health services, e-crop booking and distribution of ration would also become easier.