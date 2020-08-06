2,092 new cases reported in Telangana, 13 dead

Hyderabad, August 6

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to increase, the Telangana Government has decided to ramp up testing to 40,000 a day from the present base of 18,000-20,000 a day.

The State government has asked the Health Department officials to make arrangements to double the number of tests soon. It faced criticism for its low testing numbers— it was doing 300-600 tests a day till June 16. Subsequently, it steadily stepped up testing. On Wednesday, it conducted 21,346 tests.

The Government also asked the department to get ready with 10 lakh isolation kits (which comprises medicines and other essentials needed for a patient to be quarantined) and 10,000 additional beds with oxygen supply.

New cases

On Wednesday, the State reported 13 deaths and 2,092 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of deaths to 589 and total number of positive cases to 73,050.

The active cases in the State stands at 20,358, with about 14,000 patients getting treatment under home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 535 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 169, Warangal Urban with 128 and Medchal district with 126 cases.

According to G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, the State has 17,857 hospital beds available for Novel Coronavirus patients. This includes 4,555 beds with oxygen supply and 1,882 beds in intensive care units.