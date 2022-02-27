219 Indian students from Ukraine arrive at Mumbai

Air India flight AI1944 from Bucharest, Romania to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) successfully landed at 19:50 hours with 219 young passengers on board on February 26, 2022.

“CSMIA in compliance with BMC, Government and Airport Health Organization (APHO), undertook several measures to facilitate a smooth transit of the passengers to their respective destinations while adhering to all necessary norms and protocols,” said a press statement from CSMIA

Of the 219 passengers, around 30 were from Mumbai and the Rest of Maharashtra, were cleared on priority and escorted out. Around 50 passengers were escorted to buses at Level 1 for their onward journey to Gujarat. Besides, the airport had set up dedicated Check-In Counters for recheck and baggage drop of all domestic connecting passengers.

“CSMIA, in coordination with travel operators, assisted approx. 50 passengers with their domestic onward ticket booking. The airport and the domestic airlines also coordinated together and waived off the excess baggage of the young passengers. In addition, 45 passengers were accommodated at CSMIA’s transit hotel - Niranta, while around 10 passengers were made comfortable in the Aviserv Lounge. CSMIA also aided 2 female passengers by transferring them via CSMIA vehicle to Terminal 1 for their onward domestic connecting flight. All passengers connecting on domestic flights were assisted with security clearance and boarding,” the statement said.

The arriving passengers were received at the Aerobridge by the staff of CSMIA. All the 219 passengers were fully vaccinated and did not undergo RTPCR testing. The passengers went through thermal screening by the APHO Officers at the airport, ensuring all health measures were carried out throughout the transit process. 10 Dedicated counters were made operational at the immigrations for quick processing and clearance. At the same time, a dedicated area was made available in the Arrival Reclaim Belt for the quick Check-In Baggage process, and XBIS machines were made operational for customs screening. The Meet and Greet (M&G) area was made available as the assembly point where the passengers were welcomed and seated. The young passengers were served dinner along with snacks and beverages at the triage area. The passengers were segregated state-wise as State Governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, and Chennai were present to receive the young students from their respective states.