As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.
The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Bansal.
The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.
Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.
Another official said the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of the injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.