22-year-old woman techie from AP succumbs to burn injuries

S Sumalatha, a 22-year-old software engineer from B. Koduru in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, has succumbed to the burn injuries she suffered after her laptop caught fire while she was working from home.

After completing her BTech, she joined a Bengaluru-based IT firm three months ago and was given work-from-home option. The laptop caught fire and exploded on April 18 while she was working on it. She was later admitted at a private hospital in Tirupati. Reports reaching here say that she succumbed to the injuries on Friday.