Madras Management Association (MMA) has announced the 22nd MMA Award for Managerial Excellence (MAME), and the award ceremony will be held on July 5 at the MMA Management Centre.

The award promotes sound management knowledge, experience, and ideas in various disciplines. The award especially focuses on excellence in managerial thinking, action and demonstrable results and is designed to recognise and reward companies and institutions having their corporate office within the Southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry, who have excelled in their business segment.

Powered by The Hindu BusinessLine, the process of adjudication for MAME Awards was facilitated by Deloitte, as the process consultants for the award. Tata Consultancy Services and Danfoss Industries are the supporting partners for the award.

The outstanding achievers and winners of the 22nd MMA Award for Managerial Excellence in four categories selected by an independent panel of jury are Manufacturing Category – TVS Motor Company; Services Category - Sify Technologies Ltd; SME Category – Bimetal Bearings Ltd and Educational Institutions Category – Sri Sairam Engineering College.

TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and Guest of Honour Josh Foulger, President, Electronics Zetwerk, have kindly agreed to present the Awards to the Winners during the awards function.

