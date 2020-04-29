23-day-old boy defeats COVID-19

Even as Telangana reports seven new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, a 23-day-old boy from the Marlu village in the Mahboobngar district has become the youngest patient to be discharged after treatment in Telangana. He is among 13 children that were discharged after treatment for the coronavirus.

The new positive cases take the total so far in the State to 1,016 cases.

“The boy was down with diarrhoea and brought to a local government hospital on April 10. During the course of treatment, doctors sent his samples for testing and found that he is infected with Covid-19,” a Health Department official said.

The boy was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital, the nodal Covid-19 treatment centre in Hyderabad, for treatment. “The doctors have decided to discharge him after treatment. He, along with 12 other children, has been discharged,” he said.

Out of the 1,000 Covid-19 cases so far in the State, about 400 were discharged after treatment, increasing the recovery rate significantly.

As many as 25 persons succumbed to the virus in the State. The government said most of the deceased were suffering from other serious ailments.