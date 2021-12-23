News

23 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra

BL Pune Bureau Pune | Updated on December 23, 2021

A health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid-19 test as cases of ‘Omicron’ variant rise in India, at Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai.   -  PTI

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the State

Maharashtra recorded 23 new cases of Omicron cases on Thursday. Of these 22 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology and one case was reported by the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune.

These 23 cases include Pune 13 cases (Pune city and Pune rural 3 cases each, Pimpri Chinchwad -7), Mumbai 5 cases, Osmanabad 2 cases and Thane, Nagpur and Mira- Bhayandar 1 case each. Out of these, 16 had international traveled history and 7 patients are their high-risk contacts.

Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 42 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 670 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 124 are awaited so far.

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the State. 1,179 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, while 615 patients were discharged. 17 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the State while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Published on December 23, 2021

