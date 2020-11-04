24% of Indian training institutes interested in digitising coaching operations: Survey

Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, operations at a large majority of training institutes across the country came to a standstill.

SKILL MONKS, a marketplace platform for the ed-tech space connecting customers and training partners, conducted a pan-India survey to analyse the challenges that training institutes are facing to transition online.

According to the report, 24 per cent of training institutes were ready to adopt automation and digital solutions to integrate their current business operations.

According to the institutes, digital solutions will ensure continuity in training students, who are pursuing education in their current streams to acquire fresh skills.

The training institutes that were willing to make this shift were from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

The report also stated that 76 per cent were indecisive to leverage this opportunity.

The report revealed that one of the key factors contributing to this resistance is the anticipation of the current situation getting resolved soon, due to which the institutes are unwilling to invest in digitisation.

Commenting on this survey, Rameswar Mandali, CEO and Founder, SKILL MONKS, said: “Changing dynamics in the education sector not only impacts the operations of educational institutions but also has a ripple effect on the learning and skilling progress of students. It is imperative to create an adaptive ecosystem that is powered by human touch and technology to enable continuous learning.”