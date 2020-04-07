25 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Karnataka

A total of 25 people in Karnataka have been discharged from Covid-19 related affliction, even as 12 new cases were reported taking the total tally to 175 cases in the State. There were no new cases during the day from three hotspots - Nanjungudu, Gauribidanur and Bhatkal.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, till date, cumulatively 175 Coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed which includes four dead and 25 discharged after treatment. Out of the remaining 146 cases, 143 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable and three in ICU. Among the 12 new cases, it is the people who visited Tabligh Markaz congregation in Nizamuddin who have tested positive and their number has been swelling by the day.

Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Labour and Sakala, briefing reporters said of the 30 districts in the state 12 districts are Covid-19 free. Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural accounted the maximum, with 65 cases and then is followed by Mysuru with 35 cases.

To fight against Covid-19, government added eight more hospitals taking the total number of hospitals to 17. In the state, 1,540 isolation beds have been added and 250 ICU beds have been set aside and 130 ventilators added.

The Department has notified 11 government and three dedicated laboratories to support ICMR for fight against Covid-19.

High Court

Meanwhile, a psychiatrist withdrew his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking opening of liquor shops in the State to prevent suicide by those addicted to liquor.

Vinod G Kulkarni from Hubballi withdrew the petition after the Court cautioned him of imposing heavy cost for abusing the process of e-filing of cases of extreme urgency during Covid-19 lockdown period as regular courts are closed for litigations.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna allowed the withdrawal of petition after hearing Kulkarni through video conferencing.

Is liquor more important than food in present situation, the Bench asked Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said that as a psychiatrist he noticed that at least 10 persons have reportedly committed suicide due to non-availability of liquor and hence had filed this petition.