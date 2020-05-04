28 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 21 from Davangere alone

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Covid-19 infections continue to rise in Karnataka as 28 new cases ,11 discharges and one death was reported on Monday. Of the cases reported, 21 new cases, are from Davangere district.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s morning bulletin, the rest of the cases are from Mandya – two case, Chikkaballapura, Savanuru (Haveri district), Vijayapura, Kalaburgi and Chincholi (Kalaburgi district) all reported one incident each.
Death: Patient No 587, a 56 years male resident of Kalaburgi, known case of SARI was admitted on April 29, with complaints of cough and fever. Chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis and died at a designated hospital at Kalaburgi.
Fee Bus Service Extended
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday, 951 KSRTC buses were provided and around 30,000 people have travelled to their respective places.
“On Monday, already around 1,500 passengers have commenced journey. As many as 550 buses from Bengaluru and 400 buses in other cities in the state have been provided for transport of migrants,” he said.
Around 16,500 passengers have returned to their places in 550 buses, on Saturday.
Yediyurappa announced that free bus service for migrant labourers is operating smoothly and has been extended for two more days. The bus service was scheduled to end on Tuesday (May 5), but for the convenience of migrant workers and others, this facility is extended till Thursday (May 7).
