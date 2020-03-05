3-drug regimen to tackle highly drug-resistant TB shows favourable outcome, says study

At a time when the world grapples with highly treatment-resistant tuberculosis, the recently approved three-drug regimen to tackle the condition has shown a 90 per cent favourable outcome, according to a new study.

The three-drug BPaL regimen to treat highly drug-resistant TB includes Bedaquiline, Pretomanid and Linezolid, and results of the latest study are set to appear in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. The findings of the study are significant given that cure rates were lower than 50 per cent with other drugs used to treat the condition, say experts.

The study comes as a ray of sunshine for people with TB and it comes about six months after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Pretomanid (developed by the TB Alliance) in combination with bedaquiline and linezolid for the treatment of a specific type of highly treatment-resistant TB of the lungs. In fact, this is no small development since Pretomanid is only the third new drug developed for TB in over half a century, after Bedaquiline and Delaminid.

Dr Daniel Everitt, TB Alliance’s Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, told BusinessLine over phone from New York that patients on the regimen who were part of the study showed a 90 per cent success rate across the board.

The study was designed in 2014-15 to evaluate the efficacy and safety outcomes from the combination of three drugs. It was a Phase III trial, he said, as Pretomanid had not yet received an approval at that point in time.

The findings of the study come even as a marketing approval is awaited from the European Medicines Agency for Pretomanid and the BpaL regimen. The cheer over the efficacy of the drug, however, is being tempered with pricing concerns as patient groups call for greater affordability. TB Alliance representatives, however, point out that giving three generic drug makers licences to make less expensive versions of the drug in four months since approval was a first of sorts.

Study contours

The TB Alliance-funded study was done at three sites in South Africa and involved 109 patients who were on six-month treatment of these oral drugs. The choice of location also had to do with the high prevalence of people with HIV in the region. Explaining the small sample size, Dr Everitt said people with highly-resistant TB were a small part of the total number of patients who suffered from TB across the world. However, he added that a multi-country study on the regimen was also under way in countries including Russia, Gerogia and Estonia.

Giving details of the study, he said 11 patients had an unfavourable outcome, including 7 deaths, one withdrawal of consent during treatment, two relapses and one loss to follow-up. Of the deaths, one case was linked by investigator possibly to the drug regimen.

The other side-effects or adverse events seen in patients were those already indicated with the drugs, he said, like suppressing of bone-marrow or anaemia and pheripheral neuropathy (pain in the fingers and toes), linked to Linezolid. Dosages were adjusted in patients, for example, as some showed an increase in liver enzymes etc. Even when the therapy had to be interrupted, it was restarted and completed, said Dr Everitt, adding that all things taken into consideration, the drug-regimen showed a 90 per cent success rate.