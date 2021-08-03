30 per cent of companies in Pune have achieved pre-Covid production levels: Survey

The sixth survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) following Covid-19 outbreak reported that production rates of 30 per cent of the companies in Pune district has reached pre-Covid levels.

On average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has increased from 73 per cent in June to 78 per cent in July 2021. While there is an uptick in production levels from April and May, companies have yet to reach the recovery peak of 85 per cent in February-March this calendar year.

About 52 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to 6 months and 18 per cent said it would take more than six months.

On average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has increased slightly from 77 per cent in June to 78 per cent in July 2021. The peak for employees deployed was at 86 per cent in February-March this calendar year.

About 66 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 14 per cent from the services sector and the remaining 20 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services. Over 150 organisations from Pune district participated in this survey.

Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA said, “ It is good to observe the month-on-month pick-up in every segment. However, we are yet to reach the February-March 2021 peak and are far behind pre-Covid levels. Given the current levels of positivity rate, the Pune region needs to further unlock with the due promotion of covid appropriate behaviour and increased rates of vaccination with efforts from both the government and the industry”