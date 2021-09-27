3.08 crore jobs in nine core sectors, says Quarterly Employment Survey

Scripting a survival
Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav released here on Monday the report of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) about the employment and related variables of establishments, in both organised and unorganised segments of nine selected non-farm sectors — Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services.
The estimated total employment in the nine sectors from the first round of QES is 3.08 crore, which is 29 per cent higher than the findings of the sixth Economic Census (2013-14).
Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 per cent followed by education with 22 per cent, and health eight per cent. “Trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged seven per cent of the total estimated number of workers,” Yadav said.
He added that due to the second wave of Covid, two sectors such as trade and accommodation and restaurant saw a negative growth in employment.
“The most impressive growth of 152 per cent has been recorded in the IT/BPO sector, while growth rates in health is 77 per cent, in education it is 39 per cent, in manufacturing it is 22 per cent, in transport it is 68 per cent and in construction it is 42 per cent,” Yadav said.
Employment in trade came down by 25 per cent and in accommodation and restaurant the decline was by 13 per cent. Financial services saw a growth rate in employment of 48 per cent.
