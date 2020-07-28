31-40 year-olds worst hit by Covid-19 in Telangana

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The Covid-19 infection seems to have hit the 31-40 age group the most in Telangana. About 25 per cent of all the active cases in the State fall under this age bracket. This is followed by those in the age group of 21-30 years with 22.1 per cent.
The total number of active cases in the State stands as on Tuesday at 13,753. The other top age groups that are impacted most are 41-50 years (18.6 per cent) and 51-60 years (14.7 per cent).
Following the global numbers, children under 10 and those in 11-20 years of years are relatively less impacted. While 3.4 per cent of all the positive cases are children under 10 years, as many as 5.3 per cent of the cases belong to those in 11-20 years. Also, men seem to be the worst hit as they constituted 65.6 per cent of all the victims.
Meanwhile, Telangana has reported 1,610 new Covid-19 positive cases, while nine succumbed to the viral infection. Reports of 809 patients are awaited.
While the total number of cases are put at 57,142, as many as 42,909 patients have recovered.
The State tested 15,839 samples on July 27 as of 8 pm on Monday.
This takes the recovery rate (total number of cases versus the number of people recovered) to 75.1 per cent as against the national average of 64 per cent.
As nine patients died on Tuesday, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 is put at 480. Of these, 53.87 per cent had co-morbidities.
