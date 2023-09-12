At a time when China is asserting in Indian Ocean Region, India will be hosting the three-day Maritime Information Sharing Workshop 2023 (MISW 23) from September 14 that brings together 31 countries for addressing wider maritime security issues for sustainable development of the ocean-going sector.

These countries are of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and signatories to the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA), adopted in January 2017, seek full cooperation among the member states to repress transnational organised crime in the maritime domain and unregulated and unreported fishing and other activities in sea.

The workshop, carrying theme of “Advancing Maritime Security for a Sustainable Future,” marks a significant stride in fostering engagement with partner nations and regional constructs, said the Indian Navy in a statement. Hosted by the Gurugram-based Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the workshop encapsulates the shared vision of participating nations.

“This edition welcomes delegates from 31 countries and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and aims to bolster collaboration, cooperation and information sharing among partner countries for a safer, peaceful, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region,” said the Navy.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, will inaugurate the event, setting the stage for three days of intense discussions and knowledge exchange.

During the workshop, eminent speakers will engage participants in thematic training sessions on day one with topics including contemporary transnational maritime security challenges in the IOR, necessity of international cooperation and information sharing to address the prevailing maritime threat landscape, importance of technology and innovation in maritime security (MARSEC) and aligning national efforts towards a resilient Maritime Security Architecture, read the Navy statement.

The second day will be dedicated to a scenario-based maritime security exercise that would highlight the value of collaboration and information sharing to participants and encourage preparation of contingency plans to counter maritime security and safety threats. On the third day, a dedicated workshop will be conducted exclusively for DCoC/JA countries towards refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their own Information Sharing Network (ISN), the Navy elaborated.