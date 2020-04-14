31 more coronavirus cases reported in TN

A further 31 people in the State have been infected with coronavirus to take the number of Covid-19 positive cases to 1,204, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

After March 31, the daily Covid-19 cases ranged between 31 and 110 (on April 1).

Of the 31 cases reported today, the single source contact was 21 (who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event held last month in Delhi); one had an history of inter-state travel and nine were his contacts, she told newspersons during the daily update on Covid-19 in the State.

So far 81 Covid-19 positive persons have been discharged.

As on today, 28,711 persons are under home quarantine and 135 in government care. So far 68,519 have completed the 28-day quarantine period, she added. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is now in second position in terms of number of cases followed by Delhi.