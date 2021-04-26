News

318 oxygen concentrators flown in from New York

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on April 26, 2021

Air India brought 318 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen even after receiving emergency supplies. On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen.

“All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport,” Puri tweeted on Monday.

Published on April 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.