318 oxygen concentrators flown in from New York

Air India brought 318 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen even after receiving emergency supplies. On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen.

“All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport,” Puri tweeted on Monday.