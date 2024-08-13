An ongoing probe initiated by the Gujarat government has found 32 teachers from the state have gone overseas without seeking leave, said Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education on Monday.

The probe was initiated after reports of a government school teacher from North Gujarat was found drawing a salary despite moving to the United States eight years ago. “Since the last three days, we have been seeing reports about a teacher who has gone overseas instead of being on duty. We held a meeting today and we found that there are 32 teachers who have gone overseas in an unauthorised manner--- without taking leave. These teachers are from 17 districts. Apart from this there are additional 31 teachers who are on similar unauthorised leave and not going to their respective schools,” Pansheriya told media persons in Gandhinagar.

The minister said that none of the 63 teachers are being paid salaries. “We will take legal steps and take action against them,” Panseria added. He said the government was awaiting reports of similar instances from the remaining districts of the state. Gujarat has 33 districts.