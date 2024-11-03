A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat’s Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research(ISR) said. No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 3.58 am with its epicentre located 53 km north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

Earlier on October 27, Amreli district in Saurashtra region of the state recorded a tremor of 3.7 magnitude, as per the ISR data.

Tremor and earthquake risks are very high in Gujarat.

The state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state. The quake left nearly 13,800 persons killed and another 1.67 lakh injured, according to the GSDMA data.