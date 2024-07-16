To further reduce dependence on imports, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday notified 5th ‘Positive Indigenisation List (PIL)‘ of 346 items, including line replacement units, systems and sub-systems and assemblies which would allow the defence PSUs to place orders worth ₹1,048 crore to domestic vendors.

The move by the Department of Defence Production (DPP), under the MoD, is intended to give a boost to aatmanirbharta in the defence sector.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), BEML Ltd, India Optel Ltd (IOL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) are the DPSUs involved in identifying the defence items of the fifth PIL, said the MoD in a statement.

These DPSUs have initiated process for issuing expressions of interest/requests for proposal on their respective websites with a link on the ‘Srijan Portal’ dashboard (srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic) specifically designed for this purpose, and industry, MSMEs and start-ups may come forward to participate in large numbers, the Ministry said.

Aatmanirbharata

The Ministry stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has yielded remarkable results in the indigenisation of defence items, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh driving the efforts to realise the vision of self-reliance in defence production.

Over 12,300 items indigenised in last three years have helped the DPSUs to place orders worth ₹7,572 crore to domestic vendors, the MoD informed.

In the previous four PILs which listed out 4,666 items for DPSUs, 2,972, having import substitution value worth Rs 3,400 crore, have already been indigenised, the MoD highlighted.

“Till June 2024, over 36,000 defence items were offered to the industry for indigenisation by the DPSUs and SHQs. Of them, more than 12,300 items have been indigenised in the last three years. As a result, the DPSUs have placed orders on domestic vendors to the tune of ₹7,572 crore,” the MoD stated.