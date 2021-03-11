35% of employees think changing job amid the Covid-19 pandemic: Report

Given the global Covid-19 pandemic, 35 per cent of employees are thinking of switching to a new job in the next 12 months, according to Kaspersky’s Securing the Future of Work’ report.

According to the report, The two biggest drivers for considering this career change include wanting a higher salary and a better work-life balance. Forty-nine per cent of respondents state that receiving a higher salary is a significant motivator, while 41 per cent wish to maintain a fair work-life balance.

“Despite uncertainties in the job market, people still have their ambitions,” the report said.

While 48 per cent of the respondents would prefer to remain in their current position, many employees still feel “emboldened to reconfigure their workdays to fit better around their personal lives,” as per the report.

“Amid lockdown and remote working, they have also had more time to reflect on their future careers, upskill or learn something new,” the report added.

Apart from a higher salary and better work-life balance, looking for a worthwhile and more meaningful role is another motivator for people to make changes. Thirty-five per cent of respondents stated looking for a more significant role as a major driver for making changes.

“It might be that the events of 2020 allowed employees to rethink their current work and realize the value of their time and what they want to spend it on,” the report said.

“By rethinking their desires and capabilities, people will create a new working reality. Either changing jobs or staying in their current roles, they will strive to maintain the benefits of remote work and more comfortable settings,” said Sergey Martsynkyan, Head of B2B Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

“But to achieve this, employees need to apply the appropriate attitude, learn to be flexible, and work smarter. And of course, they need to organize their working environment and take responsibility for its reliability and security. After all, this can even become a competitive advantage in employers’ eyes,” Martsynkyan added.