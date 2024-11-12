The share of women among wealthy individuals is growing fast, with over 40 per cent aged between 51 and 60 years favouring lower-risk, stable investment products while becoming increasingly engaged in wealth management decisions.

The 360 ONE Wealth Index report, launched in collaboration with Crisil, reveals that ESG investing is gaining momentum, with 68 per cent of wealthy investors considering ESG principles as critical to their investment strategy, reflecting a growing focus on sustainability and responsible investing.

The Wealth Index explores the myriad behaviours and investment preferences of high-networth individuals and ultra-high-networth individuals across India.

It also examines their awareness levels and responses to external triggers in the domestic and global economy, their engagement levels with wealth managers, their perception of succession planning, and philanthropy.

Diversifying portfolio

Interestingly, given the high equity valuations, the wealthy are diversifying beyond traditional assets. Alternatives such as Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts are gaining popularity.

About 77 per cent of respondents rely on professional wealth advisors, with UHNIs being the largest group seeking professional guidance.

While 82 per cent of wealthy individuals are either engaged in philanthropy or plan to in the next two years, UHNIs, especially those above 60, are more inclined towards charitable activities.

In a bid to avoid legal complications, 72 per cent of wealthy people believe that succession planning is critical. Among UHNIs, 86 per cent have started or completed their estate plans.