News

3,756 more Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Number of deaths due to the virus reaches 1,700 in the State

Additional 3,756 coronavirus infections were reported in Tamil Nadu in the 24 hours since Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,22,350. After 3,051 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, the number of active cases stood at 46,480.

Chennai saw an addition of 1,261 cases, while 1,852 patients were discharged after treatment in the city.

Madurai district continues to see a spike in the number of infections, with 379 cases on Wednesday, followed by Thiruvallur (300), Chengalpattu (273), Vellore (160), Thoothukudi (141), Kancheepuram (133), Kanyakumari (112) and Villupuram (104), and the rest of the cases split among other districts including Coimbatore (87) and Cuddalore (70).

The number of deaths due to the virus reached 1,700 in the State after 64 patients (26 in Chennai) died on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 35,979 samples were tested, said a Health Ministry bulletin.

Published on July 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MHA forms panel to probe Congress trusts