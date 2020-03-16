38 coronavirus-positive cases in Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
With 38 persons found to be coronavirus-positive in Maharashtra the State government has asked district collectors to impose Section 144, if required, to prevent large gathering of people. The government has asked Pune district administration to take extra precaution as 16 coronavirus-positive cases have been detected in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the highest in the State.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope addressing media persons at Mumbai said the infected patients in are not in critical condition. About 18-19 were infected while on a foreign tour and the infection has spread to others, said Tope.
He added that while the State government is not asking for complete lockdown, district collectors must take steps to curb the spread of Covid-19. The State had earlier asked for schools and colleges in urban areas to be closed. Today, the Minister said that the order has been extended to rural areas. “Schools and colleges across Maharashtra will remain closed. The government has asked Universities to postpone exams” said Tope who added that ongoing tenth standard exams will continue as per the schedule.
The government has also requested the State Election Commission to postpone Municipal Council and Panchayat elections by three months.
The State government has also decided to “stamp” the patients who have been kept in-home quarantine. “This will help to identify people who are roaming outside,” said Minister adding that the government has issued orders to provide all facilities to patients who are being treated in hospitals.
The State government has issued an advisory to private institutes to allow their employees to work from home. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed over video conference with district collectors and municipal commissioners the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Thackeray said that all public functions and annual fairs in the State must be postponed. Meanwhile, common people will not get the entry pass to enter the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters, in Mumbai till further orders.
