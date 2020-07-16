3D model of Secunderabad railway station installed

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
An indigenously developed 3D model of the Secunderabad railway station has been installed on platform No 10 of the station.
The three-dimensional model is a self-operated, user-friendly equipment to identify the location of various passenger amenities available in the station.
The Secunderabad station is one of the major railway stations on South Central Railway and is classified as a Non-Suburban Grade-1 station in the Zone with an average daily footfall of more than 1.8 lakh passengers. During the pre-pandemic days, the station handled around 240 passenger trains each day, including sub-urban services.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, praised the staff and officers of Diesel Loco Shed, Kazipet, for developing an innovative and easy-to-operate equipment for better serving rail passengers.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
You can either carve out a part of your MF portfolio or invest in the child’s name
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
A reader reminds fellow Indians of the fundamental right and duty to tell others what’s good for them
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...