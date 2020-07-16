3D model of Secunderabad railway station installed

An indigenously developed 3D model of the Secunderabad railway station has been installed on platform No 10 of the station.

The three-dimensional model is a self-operated, user-friendly equipment to identify the location of various passenger amenities available in the station.

The Secunderabad station is one of the major railway stations on South Central Railway and is classified as a Non-Suburban Grade-1 station in the Zone with an average daily footfall of more than 1.8 lakh passengers. During the pre-pandemic days, the station handled around 240 passenger trains each day, including sub-urban services.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, praised the staff and officers of Diesel Loco Shed, Kazipet, for developing an innovative and easy-to-operate equipment for better serving rail passengers.