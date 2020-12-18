3PL player Sitics bets big on Covid vaccine delivery

Sitics, the Kerala head-quartered technology-based 3PL player (third-party logistics), is looking at opportunities in Covid vaccine delivery across the country by upscaling its capabilities in the cold chain transportation.

The company is collaborating with its cold chain partner in Mumbai for the supply of vaccines once it is launched.

“We are currently offering reefer vehicles with temperature-controlled facilities and it would be scaled up as per the requirement once the vaccines are ready for launch,” AM Sikander, Managing Director and CEO, Sitics Logistic Solutions told BusinessLine.

“To ensure a seamless supply of vaccines, the need is to provide an adequate storage facility and chain of reefer trucks. The company is currently having all these facilities,” he said, adding that the pandemic has brought in a revolution in the logistics industry with challenges at the same time opportunities.

The ₹120 crore plus company offers a range of services including supply chain solutions, freight forwarding, warehousing, transportation and e-com logistics. It is transforming into a technology-based logistics company providing services to client such as Mercedes Benz, Continental, Britannia, ITC, L&T, etc.

It is also present in the entire e-commerce ecosystem by carrying out first, mid and last mile deliveries in addition to managing hubs across the country. The company is managing three million deliveries per month for e-com clients including Reliance, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc.

To cater the increased demand, he said Sitics has opened 50 micro warehouses in the e-com vertical pan India and plans to add another 50-55 by the end of the current fiscal.

The company is also expanding to international cross border e-commerce in the Asia Pacific region as part of its vision to emerge as a global logistics company. “We have a hub in Malaysia to distribute products shipped from India across Asia Pacific. Malaysia’s RECP member status gives us the privilege to have access to 15 countries across the region,” he said.

“Sitics is all set to enter into Europe and the US within the next five years and the company is looking at technology solutions to utilise better efficiencies and cost benefits,” Sikander said.

Asked on the impact of Covid on the business, he said the recovery started during April-May and even with this pandemic, the company is posting a 30 per cent growth. Certain industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and technology space witnessed an upsurge with logistics becoming indispensable in all crucial steps from procurement, transportation to delivery. “We hope the current fiscal will end up with a business of ₹150 crore,” he added.