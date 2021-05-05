3rd wave inevitable, but tough to predict when: Govt scientist

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
A third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is inevitable given its widespread presence across the globe, but at what timescale it will occur cannot be predicted, said a top government scientist on Wednesday.
“Phase 3 of the pandemic is inevitable, given the high levels of the circulating virus, but what is not clear at present is the kind of timescale at which this phase 3 will occur,” K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said at a media briefing here.
Explaining the evolution of the SARS-CoV2 virus, VijayRagahavan said the virus, when it emerged, was a ‘generalist’ that could infect a variety of species; something like a “rough, crude key that can fit into many locks”.
But increased transmissibility and selection pressure made the virus more refined and specific. In other words, emergence of variants that are fitter, more infectious or at times capable of evading immune response or vaccines.
The emergence of such variants, however, does not change “what we need to do”, the geneticist said. “The variant doesn’t alter the message. It does not acquire a new mode of transmission. Covid-appropriate behaviour can actually help significantly,” VijayRaghavan said.
But he said variants were just one factor that contributed to the emergence of the second wave. The stringent restrictions initiated last year may have prevented large-scale immunity in the community as well as a drop in caution as the first wave ebbed, contributing to the second wave, the top scientist said.
Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said Indian scientists started sequencing the virus from infections picked up from sentinel sites set up in various geographical areas right from the beginning.
Towards the end of last year, it became a more concerted activity with the emergence of Variants of Concern like the UK and South African strains. “Genomic surveillance, however, does not have any significance unless it is correlated with clinical data,” Swarup said.
Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control, said world over more than 13 lakh mutations of the SARS-CoV2 virus have been recorded, but only a handful are of clinical significance.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...