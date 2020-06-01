News

40,000 bulletproof jackets, 170 armoured vehicles sanctioned for CRPF in Kashmir, red corridor

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

More than 40,000 bulletproof jackets and 170 armoured troop carriers have been sanctioned for the Central Reserve Police Force by the Union Home Ministry. The jackets and carriers have been deployed for use in counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley and anti-Naxal offensives in various states, officials said to media.

They said the central paramilitary force has also “re-fabricated” and armour-plated about 80 Maruti Gypsy vehicles for protection against bullet shots, grenade attacks, and stone-pelting incidents in the Kashmir operations grid.

A senior official told PTI that the force has been sanctioned a total of 176 medium bullet-proof vehicles, each of which can seat 5-6 armed troops.

These vehicles can endure grenade attacks, gunshots aimed from a distance, and other fatal attacks. The protective gear will be distributed among the CRPF personnel deployed for counter-insurgency duties in Kashmir and the red corridor.

The government has also approved around 42,000 “light bulletproof jackets” as part of the Centre’s modernisation plan for the security forces.

These jackets would provide enhanced protection to sensitive body parts, including the neck and groin area, as the overall surface area of each vest is more than that of the older ones, they said.

The new jackets are 40 per cent lighter than the bullet-proof jackets in use at present, which weigh 7-8 kg.

The force, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, has deployed about 70 battalions in Kashmir, and 90 such units in other conflict regions. Each CRPF battalion has an operational strength of around 1,000 troops, as per the agency report.

Published on June 01, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi CM asks public for suggestions on opening of borders
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.