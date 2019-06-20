₹45,000-cr submarines: Navy issues EoI for shortlisting partners

The Indian Navy has issued an Expression of Interest for shortlisting potential strategic partners for the construction of six P-75 (I) submarines, a major initiative under the ‘Make In India’ costing nearly ₹45,000 crore, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

This is the second project being undertaken under the latest Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, with the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH). This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project, the Navy said.

“As a major initiative towards ‘Make in India’, the government immediately on taking over has issued the Expression of Interest(s) for shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners (SPs) for “Construction of six Conventional Submarines” for P-75(I) Project of the Indian Navy on June 20,” it said.