Since 2021, Tamil Nadu has seen the opening of 46 new factories, creating job opportunities for 139,725 youth and women, according to a release.

After the commencement of the DMK government in 2021, efforts have been made to attract new industrial investments, through investor conferences, with the goal of making Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

In the first phase, investor conferences were held in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi attracting investments worth ₹1,90,803 crores, creating employment for 2,80,600 people.

In the second phase, visits were made to the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, resulting in investments worth ₹7,441 crores, which generated job opportunities for 17,371 individuals.

In the third phase, during the ‘World Investors Conference’ organized by the Tamil Nadu government at the Nandambakkam Trade Center in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024, investments totaling ₹6,64,180 crores were secured through 631 agreements, providing direct employment opportunities for 14,54,712 individuals and indirect opportunities for 12,35,945 individuals, amounting to a total of 26,90,657 job guarantees, according to the release.

In the fourth phase, the Chief Minister visited Spain on January 27, 2024. As a result, Memorandum of Understanding for investments worth ₹3,440 crores were signed.

In the fifth phase, on September 22, 2024, the Chief Minister visited the US, leading to the signing of 19 Memorandum of Understanding that created 11,516 new job opportunities for Tamil youth, the release said.