477 test positive for Covid in TN; Death toll rises to 74 with three more deaths

Tamil Nadu witnessed another 477 active cases taking the total infected with Coronavirus to 10,585. However, the total active cases is 6.970.

The total number of cases include 93 persons who returned from other states/countries.

In Chennai alone, the number of positive cases today was 332.

A record 939 positive patients were discharged today after treatment to take the total to 3,538.

Three Covid19 patients died to take the tally to 74.

A total of 10,535 blood samples were tested, says government data on the Covid19.