News

477 test positive for Covid in TN; Death toll rises to 74 with three more deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 16, 2020 Published on May 16, 2020

Tamil Nadu witnessed another 477 active cases taking the total infected with Coronavirus to 10,585. However, the total active cases is 6.970.

The total number of cases include 93 persons who returned from other states/countries.

In Chennai alone, the number of positive cases today was 332.

A record 939 positive patients were discharged today after treatment to take the total to 3,538.

Three Covid19 patients died to take the tally to 74.

A total of 10,535 blood samples were tested, says government data on the Covid19.

Published on May 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt allows 414 Indian seafarers stuck in Italy to return on chartered flights