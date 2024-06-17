Five people were killed and at least 25-30 were injured after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday.

“Five people died and 25-30 were injured in the accident. Three bogies of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed. The accident occurred when a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express this morning,” said Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling. Roy said the police were trying to rescue those stuck.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,” Banerjee added.