50% reservation for women in Hyderabad civil body

Women will have 50 per cent reservation in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The Telangana Assembly, convened for a day on Tuesday to clear a few amendments to various Acts, has passed an amendment to the GHMC Act, paving the way for the reservation in the civic body.

“The idea is to empower women,” KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development said, while introducing the Bill in the House on Tuesday.

The House also passed an amendment to keep the reservation (for seats) up to 10 years (two terms) “in order to bring in accountability”.

“We made a similar change to the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts. We are now extending this to the GHMC,” the Minister said.

It passed another Amendment enhancing the Green Cover Budget in the GHMC Budget to 10 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

The House also agreed to set up four types of Ward Volunteers’ Committees in each of the GHMC divisions. Upto 50 per cent of the volunteers in these committees would be women. The government will set up youth, women, senior citizen and eminent citizen committees. The modalities for the functioning of the committees will be announced soon.

The House also passed a few more amendments to the Stamps Act and CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).

The amendments, passed by the Assembly, will come up for the consideration of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.