500 fishing boats take shelter at Karwar harbour

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
Approximately 500 fishing boats from Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamilnadu have taken shelter at Karwar and approx 120 boats at Udupi and Mangaluru harbours, according to Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
It said that ICG ship Amartya rescued nine survivors on Saturday from stranded fishing boat Rajkiran off Karwar since yesterday. All survivors provided food and medical aid. Crew members are being taken to Karwar harbour for handling over to local authorities.
A statement by ICG also said that Coast Guard coordinated with fisheries authorities of respective states and confirmed that no fishing boats are presently operating at sea. Additionally Coast Guard ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also keeping lookout for warning/shepherding of fishing boats if sighted/located in sea.
It said that one Coast Guard aircraft has been positioned at Coast Guard air enclave in Mangaluru to augment the surface assets.
Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sortie to look for stranded fishing boats and their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard Ships operating at sea.
Indian Coast Guard is in effective liaison with all three coastal districts authorities of Karnataka state and deputy directors of fisheries, it added.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism