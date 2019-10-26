500 fishing boats take shelter at Karwar harbour

Approximately 500 fishing boats from Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamilnadu have taken shelter at Karwar and approx 120 boats at Udupi and Mangaluru harbours, according to Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

It said that ICG ship Amartya rescued nine survivors on Saturday from stranded fishing boat Rajkiran off Karwar since yesterday. All survivors provided food and medical aid. Crew members are being taken to Karwar harbour for handling over to local authorities.

A statement by ICG also said that Coast Guard coordinated with fisheries authorities of respective states and confirmed that no fishing boats are presently operating at sea. Additionally Coast Guard ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also keeping lookout for warning/shepherding of fishing boats if sighted/located in sea.

It said that one Coast Guard aircraft has been positioned at Coast Guard air enclave in Mangaluru to augment the surface assets.

Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sortie to look for stranded fishing boats and their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard Ships operating at sea.

Indian Coast Guard is in effective liaison with all three coastal districts authorities of Karnataka state and deputy directors of fisheries, it added.