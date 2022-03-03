hamburger

News

5000-odd students to be evacuated through Bucharest, Suceawa by March 4: Jyotiraditya Scindia 

BL New Delhi Bureau | March 2 | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian students, during his visit to Romania to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest, Romania on Wednesday

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian students, during his visit to Romania to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest, Romania on Wednesday

The minister said call centres are being set up in Romania, Moldova to coordinate rescue and relief operations

Nearly 5,000 Indian students stuck in the Ukraine are to be evacuated through the eastern European nations of Romania and Moldova over the next two days, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday night. While 1200-1300 students left Bucharest on Wednesday night through six specially arranged flights; the remaining evacuation operations will be spread over March 3 and March 4. Apart from Bucharest, special relief flights have been arranged from Suceawa - one of the larger cities in North-Eastern Romania.

Also Read
17,000 Indian nationals out of Ukraine, but many yet to exit

Speaking from Bucharest in Romania, the minister said call centres are being set up in these two nations with a special docket number being attached to each student. The number will help the Ministry of External Affairs coordinate relief and rescue operations at an individual level while it will also help in better coordination with State governments upon return of the students back to India. “I have asked Genpact to set up the call centres there. The flights from Suceawa have been introduced to ensure faster repatriation while students will be saved of making an extra 6 - 6.5 hour journey to Bucharest from their border check points,” he said. At least 8 flights including some from IndiGo are expected over these two days. “Apart from the 1,200-1,300 odd who left for India today (March 2) from Bucharest, we will have another 1,300 leaving tomorrow (March 3). From Suceawa, another 450 students will leave on March 3 and 1,300-odd will depart on March 4,” Scindia said.

Published on March 03, 2022
Ukraine

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you