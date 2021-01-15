5,000 patients benefited from plasma therapy via ILBS bank: Jain

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said about 5,000 Covid-19 patients have benefited from plasma therapy thanks to a facility for its storage at the State-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.
He was addressing an audience virtually during the 11th foundation day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), where Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also joined in through video conference.
“ILBS took the lead when Delhi was badly hit by Covid-19, and did 1,000 RT-PCR tests a day at times. Then, CM Arvind Kejriwal opened a first-of-its-kind plasma bank there. And, thanks to ILBS, about 5,000 patients have benefited from it,” Jain said, adding it was a “remarkable feat”.
The health minister, a Covid-19 survivor, had in October told reporters that plasma therapy saved his life.
Also read:C ovid-19 plasma therapy: ICMR’s advisory raises the bar for adopting the procedure
The first plasma bank of Delhi was opened on July 2 by Kejriwal at ILBS in south Delhi. After that another bank was opened at LNJP Hospital, then a dedicated coronavirus facility.
The health minister had tested positive for Covid-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy at a leading private hospital here, following which he had recovered and later also urged others to donate plasma.
The foundation day lecture was delivered by technocrat Nandan Nilekani, ILBS officials said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...