A majority of 51 per cent of IT freshers have been waiting for more than a year for their joining date after receiving offer letters, according to a poll by the IT workers union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

The poll was participated by more than 1,000 freshers who are facing delays in onboarding by various IT companies, said NITES. Further 23.4 per cent of freshers have been waiting for a year, 20.8 per cent have been waiting for nine months, and 4.7 per cent have been waiting for six months.

Serious concerns

These findings raise serious concerns about the recruitment practices of IT companies and the impact of these delays on the lives of these freshers. Many of these freshers have already completed their studies and are eagerly waiting to start their careers, but the delay in onboarding is causing financial and emotional distress, said the union.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES said, “We request IT companies to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that the recruitment process is transparent, efficient, and timely. We have also urged the government to take steps to monitor and regulate the recruitment practices of these companies, to prevent further delays and ensure that freshers are not left waiting for long periods of time.”

Amidst macro-economic headwinds bought by slowdown in the western economies, IT companies have delayed the onboarding of freshers. Recently, IT majors Infosys and Wipro recently laid-off freshers after they failed an internal test.

