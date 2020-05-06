52% of citizens in red-zones want home delivery of liquor: Survey

LocalCircles, India’s Community Social Media platform,surveyed to understand from citizens how should the sale of liquor works in red zones in their opinion. The survey comes at a time when people jostled around liquor shops to buy spirits due to which many cities across India witnessed social distancing violations.

The survey received 8,078 responses from various parts of the country. In response, 52 per cent of citizens said the administrations should implement a solution for home delivery of liquor in red zones to prevent the spread of Covid-19 due to crowds at liquor vends. Sixteen per cent said shop opening time should be extended, while 23 per cent said police must be deployed to ensure social distancing. Nine per cent remained unsure about it.

Last week, as the nationwide shutdown to check the spread of Covid-19, was extended by another two weeks. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that except in containment areas, standalone liquor shops can now re-open across the country. The guidelines also said that these shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas and that a minimum of six-feet social distancing should be ensured, with no more than five people allowed inside a shop at the same time.

In many places across India, queues as long as 1 km were seen in front of liquor shops with anxious tipplers gathered to buy their preferred brand. This has made residents living in these areas worried as people have been standing very close to each other, increasing the chances of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

How are different states tackling the liquor issue?

Delhi:

The Delhi state government through the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules 2020, slapped a 70 per cent ‘Special Corona Fee’ on top of the MRP on liquor and also said that the unruly crowd might lead to complete sealing of the area.

Chhattisgarh:

The Chhattisgarh Government recently permitted the online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged. A customer was allowed to buy up to five litres of liquor at a time and a delivery charge of ₹120 applicable.

Punjab:

After Chhattisgarh, the Punjab government has also allowed home delivery of liquor. The Excise Department of Punjab has come out with new guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and Covid-19 lockdown.